Everything we do at GOOD DAY FARM is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel GOOD. This is why as the South’s No. 1 medical dispensary brand, GOOD DAY FARM is excited to expand its reach in Missouri by opening its Springfield South location. GOOD DAY FARM Springfield South has an expansive menu featuring over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. GOOD DAYS start here