Throw on your blue suede shoes and come on down to our newest GOOD DAY FARM location in Tupelo, Mississippi—an all-American city and hometown to the “King of Rock and Roll”. This place is filled with unexpected beauty and vibrance at every turn. GOOD DAY FARM is passionate about cannabis and dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for your needs. We believe in plants over pills and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. Visit us today and see why GOOD DAY FARM is the #1 medical cannabis dispensary brand in the South.