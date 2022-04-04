Welcome to GOOD DAY FARM Van Buren! As the South’s No. 1 medical dispensary brand, GOOD DAY FARM is excited to expand its reach in Arkansas by opening its Van Buren location. GOOD DAY FARM Van Buren has an expansive menu featuring premium flower, edibles, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. Everything we do here at GOOD DAY FARM is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel GOOD.