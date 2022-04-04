Good Day Farm Van Buren
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Good Day Farm Van Buren
Welcome to GOOD DAY FARM Van Buren! As the South’s No. 1 medical dispensary brand, GOOD DAY FARM is excited to expand its reach in Arkansas by opening its Van Buren location. GOOD DAY FARM Van Buren has an expansive menu featuring premium flower, edibles, vapes, gear, concentrates, and topicals. Everything we do here at GOOD DAY FARM is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel GOOD.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Good Day Farm Van Buren
Updates
New strain drops: Amnesia Gas #41, Peach Gelato Kush, and Florida Sweet Gas! 7 different Popcorn strains $20 as well, while supplies last! See You Soon!
Hello Leafly! We are delighted to announce that Good Day Farm Van Buren will be dropping two new strains on 3/25/22. Pink Sprinkles and Sour Banana Sorbet are coming!