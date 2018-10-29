I stumbled across Good Deeds Organics years ago when a friend recommended them and it was one of the better surprises of my life. I grew up in Colorado and lived in California and have shopped a lot of places. I never thought a small delivery operation in Whitefish would have the best flower I've seen. Their strawberry banana is out of this world. I see GG4 everywhere and it seems run of the mill. The GG4 they sell is something else. Besides having a options over 30% their terpenes profiles and flavors are what keep bringing me back. My friends and I have wondered why they haven't gone big but after knowing them now they don't care. These guys are really obsessed with quality and keeping it small, friendly, and on time. Nothing over $50 a quarter either.