GOOD GOOD Dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 1427 N Country Club Rd, Ada, OK
- call 7863599489
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- cash
- StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
pickup Info
TimeUp to 10 minPaymentCash
Today’s hours
1 Review of GOOD GOOD Dispensary
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
b........0
September 27, 2025
The guy who owns and operates this place is the best!! He handicrafts every nug he sells, so he really knows his product. 10 out of 10, I highly recommend Good Good Canna Co for quality flower.