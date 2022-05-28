They're products are amazing. So far I have only tried the indica and stativa gummies. This week I will be trying the 10 mg hybrid gummy! I am being treated for ptsd at the moment however I suffer from a whole slough of disorders. Including a recent diagnosis of Asperger's syndrome and an undiagnosed seizure disorder which I will take care of once I can land medical insurance for myself.. Recently life got the best of me and broke me down pretty much to nothing emotionally and physically, I was even unable to gain weight. BUT THIS MICRODOSING WITH THC AND CBD TOO, REALLY WORKS!!! I swear by not only this brand/product line but also the company for anyone and everyone in the area. I did however score them a 3 on customer service and atmosphere because of my most recent phone experience with them. I have always had great luck wirh their employees making me feel comfortable and plesently informed until recently. "Michelle" is the WORST and made me feel like not only a dumb idiot but way less than... like she was above me and I needed to do all the research before calling their shop and placing my order with her. INFACT, she told me to go to their website in the ugliest, nasiliest voice and I was absolutely dumbfounded. Unlike Miss Michelle, I am aware that my anxiety causes my dyslexiato flair and for myself to make errors in my reading and comprehension of both numbers and letters, which is why I appreciatea helpful, nice, salespeople to guide me through new experiences like choosing a new medicine I know next to nothing about other than it is so far working wonders. Believe it or not I am shaking as I write this she upset me so much. If she had seen I have major psychiatric issues and am trying their products for therapy of and I am an extremely new and novice customer... how dare she for exasterbating my already petrifying insecurities by intentionally casting her crappy mood and energy onto me during our phone call. I ended up sleeping for hours after our conversation from the negative emotional state her behaviors left me in. So if any of you are anything like me,please take my advice: If you get Michelle, I recommend that you kindly ask to be placed on hold until one their other employees can help you. They are much kinder, actually friendly and well absolutely awesome. If it weren't for the fact that I do know this from personal experience I would be asking my Dr. For a refund and just turn to hitting local smoke shops with my fingers crossed for success. Which is risky for me because I also have a seizure disorder and really really do need these. So clearly I am not just trying this for a high but for the true medical benefits and the ability to go out into the world each day and creat new happy healthy memories rather the hiding away like a scared ostrich while I wither away and die... As for my weight gain issue, I have already gained some and am feeling much better about myself and much healthier over all as well!! Im starting to get my womanly figure back and boy has is boosted my self esteem as well. Praise medical Marijuana 🙌 🙏 👏