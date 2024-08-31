Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton
Recreational

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Princeton, NJ
179.2 miles away
292 products | Last updated:

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or new to the world of weed, our budtenders are here to educate and guide you, ensuring you find the perfect product for your desired cannabis experience. Visit our Princeton, NJ marijuana dispensary and discover the Got Your Six Dispensary difference. Got Your Six Dispensary was brought to life by people who are passionate about the enrichment cannabis can bring to people’s lives. Our name, “Got Your Six” literally means “We’ve got your back,” and that’s exactly what we do. We’ve got your back when it comes to making sure you have access to premium cannabis products to enhance your wellness journey. Whether you’re brand new to trying cannabis or you know what you want and how, we make sure you have access to reliable, trustworthy cannabis from the top brands in New Jersey.

Leafly member since 2024

Address: 4437 NJ-27, Princeton, Princeton, NJ
Call 7324442060
Visit website
License RE000544
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDisability ownedLatinx ownedVeteran owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

