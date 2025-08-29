About this dispensary
Grade A Dropouts
Since its 2024 inception, Grade A Dropouts has emerged as the premier cannabis dispensary in Texas, offering an unbeatable selection of premium strains. Sourced directly from reputable growers in Oregon, California, and Washington, our products guarantee an exceptional cannabis experience. We focus solely on THC-infused cannabis, ensuring maximum relaxation and satisfaction. Currently present in Texas, we aim to expand into 10 more states soon. In addition to our top-notch strains, we offer branded merchandise, free delivery on purchases exceeding $200, and an informative podcast for our loyal customers.
- 1502 Shaver Street, Suite 135, Pasadena, TX
- call 3466516125
- visit website
- send an email
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 99-3912954
- StorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11:30pm
saturday
10am - 11:30pm
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until Tuesday at 10pm CT
