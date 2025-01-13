Here at Gras Babcock, we strive to create an authentic dispensary experience. Were dedicated to creating a relaxed, safe, and lively atmosphere, and build meaningful connection our customers. We provide the highest quality, rigorously tested, and safe products around in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. At Gras we pride ourselves in having a highly knowledgeable staff and providing clear and accurate information that doesn’t just end at cannabis but incorporates a holistic approach for each individual customers personal wellness needs. We believe education is a vital component that is lacking in the current cannabis landscape and do our best to provide the necessary information needed for our customers to make the most informed decision on what products would best meet their needs. Come visit us today at Gras for all your cannabis and wellness needs! 6422 Babcock Rd. Open 10:00am to 10:00pm Everyday!