Welcome to Gras CBD Collective, Your Trusted CBD and Low THC Wellness Source! At Gras, we are dedicated to providing high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products that comply fully with Texas and federal regulations. Our products contain less than 0.3% THC, ensuring they are legal and safe for use. We prioritize transparency, purity, and education, offering lab-tested CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, edibles, and more to support your wellness journey. Empowering Through Education We believe knowledge is the key to making informed decisions about your health. That’s why we’re passionate about educating our community on the chemistry of cannabis, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and the endocannabinoid system. Through in-store consultations and resources, we provide insights into: Health Benefits: How CBD or Low THC may help manage stress, promote relaxation, reduce inflammation, and support overall balance. Proper Dosage: Guidance on finding the right amount for your individual needs, emphasizing safe and effective usage. Healthy Practices: Tips on integrating CBD or Low THC into your lifestyle, along with advice on selecting the right product for your goals. Gras CBD Collective upholds the highest standards in product sourcing and customer care. All our products are sourced from reputable, U.S.-grown hemp farms and undergo rigorous third-party testing for potency and safety. Our team is here to guide you, ensuring your experience with CBD and Low THC is both positive and empowering. Visit us today and discover how CBD or Other cannabinoids (THC-A,HHC,CBG,CBN) can support your health and wellness goals! Whether you’re looking for health benefits, help with Productivity or Relaxation We’re here to help.