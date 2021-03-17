423 Reviews of Grass & Glass - Seattle
G........g
March 17, 2021
Great visit, got that stim, and bought a Encore triple ratchet rig, went home with the sky walker, and am flying threw the galaxy. Best money spent, and wonderful suggestions from the tender.
U........w
February 27, 2021
My favorite store
j........1
February 3, 2021
The Bud Tenders are Excellent in Helping me to get what I can on a Tight Budget - Awsome
M........p
January 23, 2020
Aaron Cantu great visit loved jubie
j........1
January 23, 2020
Zac is great with the buds
R........4
January 23, 2020
This place is the best! Come here for green! Perfect place!
S........i
December 31, 2019
Great
C........y
December 29, 2019
Verified Shopper
Fantastic place. Visiting every single time.
B........n
December 28, 2019
The prices were fair.
L........n
December 28, 2019
Josh was amazing with helping me out. The guru of weed
D........2
December 24, 2019
Love this spot always have the best selection in town.
S........a
December 23, 2019
By far my favorite dispensary to go to! Always great energy and ready to find the perfect strain for me! If your in the area you won’t regret stopping by! Marcelino is also my favorite budtunder, he’s the best!
K........4
December 21, 2019
My favorite place in Seattle! I commute from the U district for the best service around
W........0
December 20, 2019
Best place in the city..
S........7
December 20, 2019
My go to shop. I know just about everybody here, and they know me (as well as they can). Super friendly, always, quick and easy, and the perfect neighborhood shop!
N........1
December 16, 2019
Love it. Always come back.
c........o
December 15, 2019
great service and le tigre playing in the back
M........1
December 15, 2019
Aaron hooked me up with some good shit
A........x
December 14, 2019
Wonderful and friendly staff always have a recommendation to suit whatever you need. Good prices and great rewards/points system!
E........i
December 14, 2019
Super nice people! :)
L........f
December 13, 2019
Great place
K........a
December 11, 2019
Love the people
b........e
December 11, 2019
Aaron killed it!!!#!
j........d
December 9, 2019
This shop has the best selections and the best staff. They are friendly and informative. The shop offers many discounts. An added bonus is that I can take my dog there too! Last evening, I was helped by Marc.