Favorite
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Grass Roots
Chattanooga, TN
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
512.0 miles away
Closed until 10am ET
3 Reviews of Grass Roots
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
March 15, 2024
o........7
I finally found a place local that had Kat's kratom!!!! The staff is always ready to answer my questions and are very helpful. I really trust their products because they are such high quality. Y'all rock!
February 25, 2024
t........0
Absolutely love Grass Roots! They have a great selection of THCa flower and the staff are very easy to talk to.
February 28, 2024
C........X
The best selection in town for thca flower! One stop shop for everything you need - papers, pipes, batteries, cleaning supplies. Bright, clean, inviting atmosphere.
Grass Roots