GS49 Tshirt
from Grass Station 49
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
GS49 Lighters
from BIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
All Products
Jilly Bean -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Denali -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Denali
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Split -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
17.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sourband x Headband -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Sourband x Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel -Deli Style-
from Boreal INC.
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from DKW Farms
17.88%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crippy Killer
from A Cut Above
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippy Killer
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master OG -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Master OG
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Live Long and Prosper -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
18.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Live Long and Prosper
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheez -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheez
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kasilof Kush -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
22.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Kasilof Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel
from Parallel 64
22.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Banana -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Smoking Joe's Terp Co
21.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Space Queen
from LF Joint Operations
15.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Raspberry Space Queen
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from LF Joint Operations
16.96%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
23.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Dream
from Parallel 64
18.64%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Dream
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Parallel 64
24.34%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Glue
from Parallel 64
22.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Glue
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Game Changer
from Parallel 64
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Game Changer
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Banner Deli
from Tanana Herb Co.
21.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG Banner
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Deli
from Tanana Herb Co.
19.67%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies Deli
from Tanana Herb Co.
16.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jerry -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
19.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Jery
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purp -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Purp
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Glue -Deli Style-
from Parallel 64
22.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Glue
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Guice -Deli Style-
from Boreal
26.76%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Guice
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango -Deli Style-
from DKW Farms
16.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bayou Sunset -Deli Style-
from A Cut Above
27.22%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Bayou Sunset
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cobra Lips -Deli Style-
from Smoking Joe's Terps
21.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Cobra Lips
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Pyschoberry -Deli Style-
from Goldhill Gardens
19.82%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Purple Pyschoberry
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mighty Grape -Deli Style-
from DKW Farms
16.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mighty Grape
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) -Deli Style-
from Parallel 64
21.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alaskan Blackberry -Deli Style-
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
17.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Blackberry
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Pineapple Tangerine Oil Syringe
from Good Titrations
76.32%
THC
6.21%
CBD
Mandarin Pineapple Tangerine
Strain
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grease Monkey Sugar Oil
from Frog Mountain
57.59%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
