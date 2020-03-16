All products
Northern Soul - 25% THC - Indica Dominant Hybrid - Royal Tree Productions -
by Royal Tree Productions, LLC.
0.25 Grams
$500
order now
Trainwreck - Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 1 Gram Preroll - 21.34% THC - Coffee & Cannabis
by Cannabis and Coffee
1 Piece
$800
order now
Gelato - Indica Dominant Hybrid - 1g Pre Roll - Crude Brothers
by The Supply Distribution
1 Piece
$800
order now
Cinderella 99 - Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 1g Pre Roll - Crude Brothers
by The Supply Distribution
1 Piece
$800
order now
Sour Diesel - Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 1 Gram Preroll - 21.17% THC - Coffee & Cannabis
by Cannabis and Coffee
1 Piece
$800
order now
Pineapple Haze - Sativa Dominant Hybrid - Kind Origin Cultivation
by Kind Origin Cultivation
0.5 Grams
$850
order now
Gold Leaf - 22.11% THC with CBD - Indica Domina - 1g Preroll - Top Shelf Cannabis / Wisegro Farms
by Top Shelf Cannabis, LLC.
1 Piece
$900
order now
BioMass - Hybrid - 1g - All Flower Preroll - M&H Farms - 23% THC
by M & H (Merritt and Hale Farms)
1 Piece
$900
order now