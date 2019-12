FullSpectrum on September 30, 2019

Amazing flower! I've viewed/smelled over 2 dozen strains so far from there that have all been Grade A flower for only $5.00/gram after tax. A lot of the dispensaries I've been to in the Eugene/Springfield area have $5, $4 and even $3 grams but nowhere I've been to comes close to the quality of flower you get for $5/g from Grasslands. The majority of the strains I've seen there are easily worth $10-$13/g. I've seen the same strain with same THC in both the $5 and $10 sections. Huge top cola buds in the $10 and regular nice nugs (not popcorn) in the $5 sections. Definitely recommend checking them out if you're looking for amazing flower.