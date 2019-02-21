I'm always on the lookout for new dispensaries in which I've never been to and saw an ad in Kurple Magazine for GrassrootsRX. I'm also always on the lookout for classic strains in which I have smoked in the past (high school days) and have been searching for once again. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that they carried White Widow and that's definitely one of the main strains I kept an eye out for! Well not only did I get the nostalgia of having a long lost strain, but it was actually just as great as I had remembered it being and the effect was just what the "bud doctor" ordered!!! Not only that, but the atmosphere was great and the service was terrific! I absolutely look forward to going back and becoming a repeat customer! Especially when the price is better than most, no more than $10 a gram count me in!!! Thanks Grassroots! And dont forget to draw my name at the Grand Opening! Lol =)