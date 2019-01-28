Oddshh
Good 225 ounce selection always leave happy this menu isnt right though
2.6
9 reviews
have bought from this shop several times. Every time after smoking their flower it's hard to breathe. the same situation does not happen with flower from other shops. don't know what's going on but it's definitely worth noting. The old guy that's been there for years is rather rude and we definitely yell at you. IMO this is another shop that goes on The blacklist.
Ask for Bre, if she's not there, try again!
They let go of the nicest bud tender, who was transparent, honest, and awesome. Save you’re time and go somewhere else. The oldest employee yelled at a man in a wheelchair until he left. Sometimes they have 1-2 good strains but this website isn’t ever updated or correct.
$5 pre rolls? Yes, please! It's not fancy, there's no "decor" but they have good flower at a good price. The employees are always nice and very chill. Great selection of accessories, pipes, bongs etc. in the original headshop that's been on that site forever.
Good buds!
mediocre flower,not a big selection,over confident/cocky tender!!!Atmosphere seemed kinda dreary!!!
Great prices and an easy transaction! I will be back!
When you walk in all u smell n taste is inscents burning 🤢 n the flower was lower mid par they face great names listed on weedmaps that draws you in. yet the smell was low quality and the smoking experience I can say I've had worse but I have also had way better. won't return.