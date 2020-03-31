273 products
Social Distance Saturday - 10% off masks/bongs - 1oz Afghani trim $55.99
Valid 3/28/2020 – 4/1/2020
Stop in today and get 10% off of any mask or bong. Today we have Afghani #1 trim - 1oz - $55.99 OTD - Indica 17.65% THC - 3.12% CBD This is great for stress, pain, insomnia, anxiety and migraines takes you on a journey of sleep, creativity, and happiness.
All Products
Blue Dream OLH - SH 17.7%
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream - OLH
Strain
$7.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape - Indica 17.5%
from Unknown Brand
17.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$7.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream 3 - SH 22.8%
from Unknown Brand
22.82%
THC
___
CBD
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies - IH 19.1%
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$7.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hulk - SH 16.3% CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter - Hybrid 18.2% CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra - SH 14.8% CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch - 31%
from Unknown Brand
31.3%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$13.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Dust Kief
from 1937 Farms
60%
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue 1 - IH 18.5%
from Unknown Brand
18.52%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gorilla Glue 1
Strain
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mountain Majesty IH 19.9%
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Purple Mountain Majesty
Strain
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue 1 (Trim/Shake)
from Unknown Brand
18.52%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gorilla Glue 1
Strain
$4.691 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express - SH 15.7%
from Unknown Brand
15.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$7.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape - IH 18.65% CC
from Unknown Brand
18.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow - IH 14.7%
from Unknown Brand
14.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$6.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce - IH 16.1% CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (Trim/shake)
from Unknown Brand
18.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$4.691 g
In-store only
OG Kush - SH 24%
from Unknown Brand
24.05%
THC
1.28%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$13.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Dream- Balanced 16.3%
from Unknown Brand
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG-18 Private Reserve - IH 29.2%
from Unknown Brand
29.23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani #1 (trim/shake) 17.65% THC
from Unknown Brand
17.65%
THC
3.12%
CBD
Afghani #1
Strain
$4.691 g
In-store only
Rainbow Kush - IH 20.8%
from Unknown Brand
20.89%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Rainbow Kush - IH
Strain
$7.59224 g
In-store only
Original OG by 1937
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$471 g
In-store only
Grape by 1937 Concentrates
from 1937 Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$471 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk - IH 24.9%
from Unknown Brand
24.93%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk (trim/shake)
from Unknown Brand
24.93%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$4.691 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll- Wonka Bar - Sativa - 24%THC
from Canna Craft
24%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Ghost of LeeRoy - IH 65%/35% - THC 26.68%
from Unknown Brand
26.68%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ghost of Leroy - IH
Strain
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch - IH 31.3% THC
from Unknown Brand
31.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$13.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Sequoia- SH 17.5%
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sequoia Strawberry
Strain
$6.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake - IH 25.3%
from Unknown Brand
25.31%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$13.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani #1 - I - 17.65% THC - 3.12% CBD
from Unknown Brand
17.65%
THC
3.12%
CBD
Afghani #1
Strain
$9.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
African Buzz - Sativa 20.6%
from Unknown Brand
20.65%
THC
0.07%
CBD
African
Strain
$11.591 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Blue Dream Oil by 1937
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
OG Kush Oil by 1937
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies Oil by 1937
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles Shatter by 1937
from 1937 Farms
65.42%
THC
0.11%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Night Nurse Shatter by 1937
from 1937 Farms
60.5%
THC
4.43%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Tangerine Dream Shatter by 1937
from 1937 Farms
65.42%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Shatter by Sage Farms
from Sage Farms
82%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
