Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
213 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Green Akers Dispensary
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 9
1409 Battleground Dr, Iuka, MS
License DSPY020171
Cash acceptedStorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
1pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
Photos of Green Akers Dispensary
Show all photos