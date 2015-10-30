islanddbeautyyyy on October 20, 2018

The only place that opens on holidays. They always have deals, and when I mean deals, I mean $3 Gram Pre-rolls. Staff is always nice and helpful. Only downside is they need to get more knowledge about what they recommend. I always ask them about getting weed that's not harsh and fruity after taste and so far most of what they recommend is the complete opposite. I think they should smoke and compare and take notes so they can better suggest items.