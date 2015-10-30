Krikle37
Really enjoy the atmosphere and the people who helped me this morning!!! Will be coming here from now on!!! You guys are the real MVPs thanks a million
4.5
10 reviews
Green Collar Club has a great selection of quality products and the staff are friendly and helpful.
It's great! Everyone that works there is really nice and really helpful. Amazing prices as well.
Green Collar Cannabis has a great selection of quality bud at competitive prices. The store was recommended to me by old "Handy Sandy" 😉
Decent dispensary, needs more selections. Good deals occasionally.
Great
The only place that opens on holidays. They always have deals, and when I mean deals, I mean $3 Gram Pre-rolls. Staff is always nice and helpful. Only downside is they need to get more knowledge about what they recommend. I always ask them about getting weed that's not harsh and fruity after taste and so far most of what they recommend is the complete opposite. I think they should smoke and compare and take notes so they can better suggest items.
They always have deals going on, amazing customer service and on top of the amazing prices they have 10% off every 7 visits as well as the usual discounts for veterans, seniors, tribal members etc... definitely worth a visit!
This is my Go To Spot!NOT!!!!!!!!!NOT ANYMORE!Went to pick up my online order that was said to be ready for pick up and of course it wasn't.So after waiting again for them to fill it I got passed off to a teller that was lost.Enough Time Wasted!Spend my Money elsewhere.So much for customer service.
Awesome store! SO MANY DEALS! Omg I love it!💚