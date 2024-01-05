When I saw that the only review here was 1 STAR I made this account just to set the record straight. I'm a native Austinite, daughter and granddaughter of old Austin hippies, and I need y'all to know that this place has the best legal bud in town. I take the TOLL ROAD down to Green Cross cause it's that fire. The owner is knowledgeable about his product and incredibly professional. In fact I was amazed with his efficiency!!! The place near my house takes forever for them to weigh your bud, and the budtenders don't know what they're selling. Not here!!! There is often a small line bc everyone knows this is the place to be but I have never felt like I'm waiting because just being there is like a conversation with everyone in the shop. Got educated along with the folks in front of me! One star?! More like #1 joint in town!!!