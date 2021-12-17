d........r
November 18, 2021
Always great service!
Green Door is a Veteran Owned business working to assist each person with their personalized need. We take a holistic approach to serving each patient through active listening and engaging with them. We stock a variety of products, flower, edibles, concentrates and tinctures. All grown made in Montana by us. Always Chemical and pesticide free. We welcome and appreciate each person who chooses us as their provider and we hope to hear from you soon.