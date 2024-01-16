Welcome to Green Dragon Medical Dispensary Coconut Creek, our premier medical marijuana dispensary, now located in your (Butterfly Capital of the World) neighborhood for convenient cannabis shopping. Opened in October 2024, our Coconut Creek dispensary is conveniently located in Broward County and serves the surrounding areas of Parkland, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Manalapan, Margate, Tamarac, with high-quality, effective medical dispensary products. You can find us conveniently located on State Road 7, just south of Hillsboro Blvd, next to the TD Bank, at 6706 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 is situated just South of Boca Raton and North of Parkland and is known for its eco-conscious vibe, and amazing butterfly sanctuary.