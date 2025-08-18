Welcome to Green Dragon Cannabis Dispensary Crystal River! We are a medical marijuana dispensary located at 91 NE US Highway 19 in Crystal River. You can find our dispensary at the intersection of NE US Hwy 19 (North Suncoast Blvd) and NE 1st Street. Green Dragon has a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products you can trust including flower, joints, wax concentrates, vapes, gel edibles, topicals, and accessories. Our clean, modern cannabis dispensary offers a unique shopping experience. Our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders prioritize customer service, guiding you to find the perfect cannabis products for your wellness needs. Stop by Green Dragon Cannabis today and see why we're the best dispensary in Crystal River.