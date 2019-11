Colininco on April 21, 2019

I wish I could give them a good review, but they give a bad name to Deadheads. More than once they have straight lied about their advertised specials (I had the ad in my pocket.) They have lied about strain type on their board, they told me it was what their grower told them it was a sativa, yet it said indica on the receipt. They advertised $9 1/8th on the board andbbut charged $10.00 on recipients (do the math, if they sell 10#s over 420 weekend those $1s add up). I will never go there again too much bait and switch! There are many many honest Dispensaries in the Metro area, go anywhere else!