Welcome you to Green Dragon Cannabis Dispensary Summerfield! We are a medical marijuana dispensary at 15405 U.S. 441 in Summerfield. You can find our dispensary off of U.S 441 between SE 151st Lane Road and SE 155th Street. Green Dragon offers a wide selection of safe, premium cannabis products, including flower, joints, wax concentrates, vapes, soft gel edibles, topicals, and accessories. Our clean, modern cannabis dispensary offers a superior, pressure-free shopping experience. Customer service is our top priority, and our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders provide expert advice to help you find the best cannabis products for your wellness needs. Stop by Green Dragon Cannabis today and see why we are the best dispensary in Summerfield.