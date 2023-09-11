DISPENSARY
Green Goddess Revival

Denton, TX
1164.5 miles away
About this dispensary

Green Goddess Revival

Hey guys! We feel very lucky to be able to serve our community, we're a mobile Dispensary Inspired by the psychedelic revolution of the 1970's, we provide Denton and surrounding areas with safe , Lab Tested THC products and a fun shopping experience.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 9
Call 9402155608
License 2496
Veteran discountDeliveryAsian ownedLGBTQIA ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
11am - 11pm
monday
11am - 11pm
tuesday
11am - 11pm
wednesday
11am - 11pm
thursday
11am - 11pm
friday
11am - 11pm
saturday
11am - 11pm

