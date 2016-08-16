Pepsfire
This is our go to place when we are home. The people here are friendly and knowledgeable. Always quality product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
This is our go to place when we are home. The people here are friendly and knowledgeable. Always quality product.
Love Love LOVE THIS PLACE!! PG&E can't stop them! The power was out :( and phones were down, came down anyway and they were here!!!! Let me know they're here for us during all storms and outages!!! Couldn't find a better place to belong to! Thanks Green Gold and your awesome staff for being there!
Green Gold Cultivators is so amazing, they practically have a cult following! All of the budtenders are local and friends with the whole town! Familiar, happy faces are always in abundance here! The budtenders give amazing advice, AND they have an awesome You Tube channel where they promote the products they carry AND educate people on cannabis use in general! The approach they have to cannabis as a tool for feeling better is ideal! This is a great place to go for an old and new user! Their selection of products for all demographics and for all needs is truly impressive! They have products in all different price ranges and will always have a recommendation ready for you no matter what it is you need! As a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters, I have the pleasure of visiting green gold once a month! Every time I am greeted with fans of the product who I get to meet and spoil with swag, and I get to educate their customers about vape cartridges! Green Gold is such a cool place, I think everyone needs to visit this dispensary!
This medical shop is A+! I highly recommend stopping in and checking out their huge selection of product to choose from. They have RAD vapes too which makes them even better! I am a RAD brand ambassador and I love seeing that they carry both our 1/2 and full gram cartridges. Awesome shop!
My closest dispensary...great service , great staff, great products. Please keep my Platinum Vape in stock!
Thanks for your five-star review! Just restocked today with new strains like Bay 11 and Lemonchillo.
My go to place! Very knowledgeable and helpful also so convenient once you become a patient you can get delivery! Definitely the Gold in the area! Been going here 4+yrs!
We’ve been in the foot hills for a couple years now and aside from one tiny hiccup this dispensary has been nothing but professional, friendly, knowledgeable... (impo) they are THE BEST in Calaveras county!!! THANK YOU!!!
Best club in California period
Thank you, we appricate it!
love this shop in my opinion one of the best club from L.A. to Sacramento. Dave I have known,since they opened and is always theor for you to make sure you get what you want need or have questions that they are answered . love this show keep up the great work Dave and your team.
Questions Answered, A pleasant conversation to ascertain you exact needs, then recommendations are curated for your unique needs. Gotta love this place
Glad we could answer your questions!