Abuse of public trust. Labels are a hoodwink.
My husband and I complained about the quality of their products and when we showed them proof their products did not live up to the label claims, they initially accommodated us with an exchange but when the exchange also turned out to be under-dosed on the THC again we were met with hostility from the manager. We were kicked out and told we could never come back. Thats the answer to their failures. A simple refund would of been adequate at this point. No need to announce we could never come back again. Why in the world would anyone come back again after that abuse? Buyer beware.
Never been ripped off like this before. My wife and I were met with hostility and absolute discrimination from the Manager of Green Goods in Las Cruces, NM. I have a THC analyzer and tested the Green Goods Cookies and Cream and Apple Fritter. The Apple Fritter confirmed the 19% label claim. The Cookies and Cream which I suspected was inaccurate was 17% not 21% claimed on the label. The shop manager reluctantly offered an exchange and when I went home and tried it, I was disappointed again. So I tested the new "RBG Terpenado" and it came back at 15% to no surprise but claimed 24%THC. So we went back to the dispensary again and this time was met with hostility. We told the manager this stuff came back worse at 15%THC when it was supposed to be 24%THC! He then said they tested their stuff in a lab and that me and my wife were not welcome back anymore!! youtube "Green Goods THC hoodwink" COMING SOON...
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.