Never been ripped off like this before. My wife and I were met with hostility and absolute discrimination from the Manager of Green Goods in Las Cruces, NM. I have a THC analyzer and tested the Green Goods Cookies and Cream and Apple Fritter. The Apple Fritter confirmed the 19% label claim. The Cookies and Cream which I suspected was inaccurate was 17% not 21% claimed on the label. The shop manager reluctantly offered an exchange and when I went home and tried it, I was disappointed again. So I tested the new "RBG Terpenado" and it came back at 15% to no surprise but claimed 24%THC. So we went back to the dispensary again and this time was met with hostility. We told the manager this stuff came back worse at 15%THC when it was supposed to be 24%THC! He then said they tested their stuff in a lab and that me and my wife were not welcome back anymore!! youtube "Green Goods THC hoodwink" COMING SOON...