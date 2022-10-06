Been going here since it opened. Quality of the flower is just ok: it's often pretty dry and the smell is weak. THC levels have been lowering quite a bit, but the price remains the same. The wait times here have also become obnoxious. It used to be I'd come in during the scheduled time and be in and out in a minute. Now, there are tons of other patients waiting to pick up their orders and only one or two people working. I end up waiting for over 20 minutes sometime. It's getting frustrating. Only reason I keep going here is how close it is to my house, but I'm getting tempted to switch to Rise at this rate.