I've been going here for a cpl years now! the flowers always fire... they have a huge selection of concentrates and the bud tenders get a 10 for friendliness and service! Not to mention there prices are phenomenal...
Great quality flower and super friendly staff!
I’m a member here, and I renew here every year. As a medical patient I depend on quality medicine. From flower, concentrates, tinctures, drinks all at the best prices in town. I don’t shop ANYWHERE else!
The best concentrates in town. Would definitely suggest this place to anyone who wants great flower or concentrates
Great quality Products and selection. Staff is very helpful and pleasant.
This place is amazing! The product to the budtenders definitely a hit... I've been a happy customer here for a while and i wouldn't wanna shop anywhere else for my meds. Team #gahw.
Love this place! Best products in that area by far from there super refine terpy concentrates and some of the most beautiful buds to some of the most delicious edibles for the best deals around. There staff is amazing and super knowledgeable I tell everyone this is the place to go or any of their other sister stores 👌🏽👌🏽👍🏽👍🏽
The new Terp station is killing it! I missed my Blue Cookies!!! Stoked Rasta Jeff is heading up the grow now too!
If you're looking for great quality, strain specific concentrates this is the place. TerpX processes all of their stuff. Connoisseur quality, huge selection.
If you're in the market for concentrates, this is where you want to be. Nice selection, great prices, great quality, good people. They do have flower, but only few strains. Looked and smelled great. All in all this is more of a concentrate store.