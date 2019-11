sunsyn on October 3, 2019

I choose to make this my home base. I am a medical patient and appreciate the 10% discount with proof of card with every purchase plus the punch cards. The bud tenders are all amazing have not interacted with one I did not like. They are knowledgable and vibe with each other. I have seen all ages 21-91 able bodied and and not shop here. Tenders are patient and allow you to smell and look at any bud you are interested in. Only place I suggest people shop!