alanna978
The employees are always friendly and you get really good quality products every time. I also like the points you get every time you go.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
The employees are always friendly and you get really good quality products every time. I also like the points you get every time you go.
I bought a pack of falcanna stradivarius joints for 10.00 the person selling me told me it was popular and very good. Well when I smoked it I got only a light buzz and in a bad mood. I'm very disappointed, I paid alot for that when I could have just bought some shit weed for cheap and got higher. It's not the first time I've have been at the green lady disappointed spending alot of money on "high quality" shit.
Hi Purpleunicorn76. I'm sorry the Stradivarius didn't gel with you. Falcanna was our Vendor of the Month for October and is a really popular vendor that we carry. Our body chemistry's are different and what works for most may not work for others. With that being said I'd love for you to come back and try another strain that might work better for you. Please ask for Joe when you come back in and I'll make sure to get you something at a GREAT price to compensate you from your last experience. We strive for great customer service and want to make sure you're happy with us!
Dispensary/Coffee shop/Glass & clothing and live entertainment some nights open mic etc. They take the time to make sure they treat you right. The door man down to the super friendly staff are amazing. As a medical patient I'm always leaving satisfied with my purchase and experience. Always getting discounts just can't say enough. Hands down one of the best shops in the area 👌👌
Laid back, helpful, and they have beer and coffee - what more could you ask for?!
I’m a medical smoker that is new to town from Humboldt. Been here twice on the recommendation of a neighbor and the place is fantastic. Friendly staff, great selection for the price, and higher quality leaf then several other shops I’ve visited.
I'm a patient through town visiting from Chicago, and was very happy with my visit. I noticed they carry some well known Washington brands, along with some other gear. I asked my bud tender, Aaron, to point me in the direction of some of the most local, eco friendly herb, and he pointed me straight for Raven. Couldn't choose just one 8th so I picked up a few grams. Durban, Limevine, and Silvertip. They all were well dried and cured, just one or two buds to each respective gram. I walked out with a lil first time visitor gift, and left very happy. Thanks for the kind service!
I absolutely love coming to the east side store. I love that there are always deals going on, and there really is such a huge price range. Coming from the east coast, $40 for an oz is unheard of! The budtenders are always very friendly and helpful, and never pushy. Laik is always such a sweetheart, and puts such a big smile on my face. The displays are also so clear, and so clean, and every time I come back for a visit, there are even more improvements! The ONLY thing I would complain about is that your card system doesn't accept cards from two of the most popular local credit unions :(
My favorite shop in the area. Customer service peeps are fantastic. The space is great, even during peak hours it's a positive experience. Way too many creeps outside eye-**** customers and taco-buyers..but you can't pick your neighbors. I'd be there spending more $$ this instant BUT their top shelf is always out, and the spendier stuff is stocked conservatively enough that I cannot get my medically useful strains on a reliable basis-- regardless of expense. I find if they are out of top shelf, it is not worth the effort due to the lower quality stock that seemingly sits on the shelf and loses potency. Most of the shops in this area are 1000x worse--ive pulled stock from two years ago from others companies-amber, dulled trichomes on the flower tasting of dirt. I spend money on my flower for a reason--I don't want a bargain on historical herb. East Olympia is the best location between the two, but give them both a visit. They stock Artizen, and when I can actually buy it, it seems to be the best quality weed i've had here in the Olympia area for the price.
They are my go to dispensary. Great atmosphere and staff! Highly recommend!
My friend bought flower Obama Cush on the recommendation of the sales person. So I trusted his word, bought 1/2 oz. For $40. I got home ready to relax and smoke, it tasted of dirt, no marijuana flavor, it was really awful AND it did nothing to .. Nothing at all. Not to mention...again, how awful it tasted. The next day I went back to the dispensary and spoke to the Manager.. I wasn't rude, but did say the Obama Cush tasted terrible & did nothing whatsoever. I asked him to compensate me with a simple shelf preroll..he flat out refused, extremely rude, no customer service skills at all! It was insulting, and bad for business to treat customers like that. I wask thst this man be RETRAINED in customer service skills or demoted to stock boy. Or.. Green Lady can do the right thing and respect a regular paying customer by reimbursement.