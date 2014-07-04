208_sallen on March 13, 2019

My favorite shop in the area. Customer service peeps are fantastic. The space is great, even during peak hours it's a positive experience. Way too many creeps outside eye-**** customers and taco-buyers..but you can't pick your neighbors. I'd be there spending more $$ this instant BUT their top shelf is always out, and the spendier stuff is stocked conservatively enough that I cannot get my medically useful strains on a reliable basis-- regardless of expense. I find if they are out of top shelf, it is not worth the effort due to the lower quality stock that seemingly sits on the shelf and loses potency. Most of the shops in this area are 1000x worse--ive pulled stock from two years ago from others companies-amber, dulled trichomes on the flower tasting of dirt. I spend money on my flower for a reason--I don't want a bargain on historical herb. East Olympia is the best location between the two, but give them both a visit. They stock Artizen, and when I can actually buy it, it seems to be the best quality weed i've had here in the Olympia area for the price.