GoodJobOklahoma on April 3, 2020

Great dispensary! Really good bud. All very fresh, solid bud, locally grown. My fiancee and I have been to multiple dispensaries in Oklahoma and I would say the over all quality of the bud seemed to be the best we have seen so far. The LA Kush Cake is solid. The staff are very friendly and cool to talk to. Pricing was good. 10/10 would recommend!