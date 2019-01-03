Drdrone23
A HIDDEN GEM! This place is amazing! The staff is knowledgeable, friendly and just fun people to be around!
4.7
10 reviews
Love the flower and concentrate! Helpful/Knowledgeable staff! Atmosphere is nice and homey!
Green crack live rosin is probably one of the best or top three in the state. It burns slow & hits perfect as the taste surrounds you. If it was $80 out the door I'd be a regular for rosin. The Wedding Cake terp jelly burned faster than I'd like but it was effective after three hits as well.
This place had a great atmosphere and the best bud! the forbidden fruit us on point and George and Erin are the best budtender!
I have been twice and am very impressed with their flower and prices. Erin and George are awesome and very knowledgeable. "Highly" recommended!
I love this place all there flower is fire and very good prices I dont even waste time going any other place
Nice sales people, great prices. very good product.
A little hard to get in and out of but the service is great and good product. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Will go back
love the person that was working when I came in! very nice staff!
I’m in here at least twice a month and these guys are the sweetest. Great flower and amazing prices too! I tell everyone about this place because it is unrivaled in quality. These guys are so kind and they are super helpful if you have any questions. I was just in today in fact and it’s so nice to see how busy they are getting!! Just go in. You won’t regret it!
Thanks for the feedback Gypsy,witch! We are pleased to be able to offer a premium product with high quality service. Hope to see you in soon!