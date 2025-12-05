DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Green Leaf Wellness Co.
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Green Leaf Wellness Co.
Leafly member since 2025
- 971 Albany Shaker Road, Colonie, NY
- call (518) 372-5853
- Followers: 3
- License OCM-RETL-24-000205
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
4 Reviews of Green Leaf Wellness Co.
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
m........a
4 days ago
This dispensary is by far one of the most beautiful I have been too. The atmosphere is stunning. The staff are very knowledgeable and very friendly. Menu is amazing, lots of great choices. I would highly recommend if you are looking for high end products and excellent customer service experience, this is the dispensary to visit!
G........0
4 days ago
The Adult Use Experience you’ve been waiting for is now open and ready to serve you with the most amazing and compassionate bud-tenders and a new live menu that is off the charts! The atmospheres is unlike anywhere else in the state!
d........2
4 days ago
Amazing customer service! Great budtenders and what positive vibes. The top shelf micro businesses in this store are some of the best in the state!
s........9
4 days ago
This Place is absolutely stunning, the staff is super knowledgeable and so courteous. Definitely a spot I would recommend to anyone.