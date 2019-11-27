Follow
Cosmic Queen 1G
from Herbal Instincts
14.42%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Cosmic Queen
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cosmic Queen 3.5G
from Herbal Instincts
14.42%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Cosmic Queen
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Dog Party 3.5G
from Greenlife Supply Co.
22.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dog Party
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
907 Kush 3.5G
from Happy Trees
21.39%
THC
0.27%
CBD
907 Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
AK-49 3.5G
from Alaska Cannabis Cultivators
22.31%
THC
0.66%
CBD
AK-49
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gleemonex CBD 3.5G
from Greenlife Supply Co.
9.36%
THC
16.1%
CBD
Gleemonex CBD
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines 1G
from Aurora Blaze
16.17%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Frozen Tangerines
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines 3.5G
from Aurora Blaze
16.17%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Frozen Tangerines
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Savage Slurricane 3.5G
from Frontier Farmers
18.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Savage Slurricane
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Soda 1G
from Herbal Instincts
16.36%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Blackberry Soda
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blackberry Soda 3.5G
from Herbal Instincts
16.36%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Blackberry Soda
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lumber Jack Attack 3.5G
from Herbal Instincts
18.3%
THC
0.44%
CBD
lumber jack attack
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Dream 1G
from Frontier Grow Labs
22.38%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Pineapple Cake 1G
from The Fire Supply
23.34%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Cake
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
OG Kush 1G
from Van Green's
20.95%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Savage Grape 1g
from Frontier Farms
18.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Savage Grape
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Critical Plus 2.0 1G
from Vangreen's
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Critical Plus 2.0
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Dog Party 1G
from Greenlife Supply Co.
22.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dog Party
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Pineapple Cake 3.5G
from The Fire Supply
23.34%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Smile 1G
from Vangreen's
19.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Smile
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Smile 3.5G
from Vangreen's
19.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Smile
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Cream Soda 0.5G Pen Cartridge
from Top Hat Concentrates
49.44%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Orange Cream Soda
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Banana Hash Cake 0.5G Hash Rosin.
from Cold Creek Extracts
62.99%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Banana Hash Cake
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
AK-47 0.5G Pen Cartridge
from Top Hat Concentrates
47.65%
THC
0.35%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Loc Tite 0.5G Pen Cartridge
from Top Hat Concentrates
53.85%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Purple Punch 1G Shatter
from Babylon Company
63.93%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gleemonex CBD 0.5G Pull-N-Snap Shatter
from Cold Creek Extracts
27.95%
THC
36.23%
CBD
Gleemonex CBD
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Cookie Dawg 0.5G Pen Cartridge
from Top Hat Concentrates
48.51%
THC
0.39%
CBD
GSC x Chem Dawg
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter 1G
from Babylon Company
72.96%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato Wax 1G
from Babylon Company, LLC
69.83%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Triple Platinum 0.5G Cake Batter
from Babylon Company
68.73%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
MAC 1G Loud Resin
from Refine Alaska
76%
THC
2.02%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Orange Sherbet 0.5G Pen Cartridge
from Top Hat Concentrates
45.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Orange Sherbet
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Su-Sage 0.5G Pull-N-Snap Shatter
from Cold Creek Extracts
58.73%
THC
8.47%
CBD
Susitna Sage
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake 0.5G Sugar
from Babylon Company
66.31%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Honeycomb 1G
from Babylon Company
71.49%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Karma Shatter 1G
from Babylon Company, LLC
67.12%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Karma Bitch
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shoki 1G LOUD Resin
from Refine Alaska
65.47%
THC
1.46%
CBD
Shoki
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Tangie Alien Cookies 1G Crumble 1
from Northwest Concentrates
65.9%
THC
1.64%
CBD
Tangie Banana x Miracle Alien Cookies
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Tangie Banana 1G Loud Resin
from Refine Alaska
61.4%
THC
1.51%
CBD
Tangie Banana
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
12