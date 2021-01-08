Green Plus - Midwest City
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Green Plus - Midwest City
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1120 South Air Depot Blvd Suite 10, Midwest City, OK
License DAAA-4JSH-J2LS
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm