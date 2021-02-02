When I called before I went, the guy answering the phone couldn’t answer any of my questions with a strait answer. It was dead in the waiting room, so it was a very quiet atmosphere when I arrived and went right in. I would say one problem is this dispensary chain doesn’t offer deals that draw customers in. For example: 10-20% flower or concentrate days each week. In-store, unadvertised deals win my return business. The loyalty program is pretty typical. $5 off for every $100 spent on a future purchase. They have a decent selection of higher end products. My bud tender did have a couple interesting tidbits of knowledge I had not heard before. Bottom line? It’s an ok shop if you want something, you don’t have time to shop around to save money and you’re close.