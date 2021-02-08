I've been to almost every dispensary in Missouri and this ones still my favorite. They have a loyalty program and your points travel with you to every location of theirs (Currently 3) the set up is very clean and sleek. I'm a big fan of the slogan that's on their mech "The Green That Relieves" they have all kinds of apparel that's swaggy like Hats, hoodies, tee's , lighters ect... Never let me down with product quality and even if I was concerned a little with anything the staff is very welcoming to questions. I feel safe a secure with Green Releaf *****