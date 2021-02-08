Green Releaf is a cool, discreet dispensary. Got in and out pretty quick and didn't feel rushed at all! They had what I was looking for and the quality was above average. They recently received strains testing around 26%THC from Illicit Gardens and they also have COA's available for patients to educated themselves with terpene profiles on the strains they're currently offering. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and the whole process I went through to receive my product was seamless, Love it. Ill be coming here regularly.