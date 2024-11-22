This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Compared to Michigan it’s not there just yet but this one is by far the cheapest and most reliable in the Dayton area. Compared to other products I’d say depending on what you grab you’ll have a good time! Personally, I’ve always enjoyed the guards and employees and have had some good conversations with them.
Ordered a bag of trim 14 grams of supposed to be THC bud , nope these people sold me a bag of synthetic marijuana and asked the bud tender for a strong flavored bud and she aold me the world’s worst bud ever I will never go back there and I came all the way from Indiana