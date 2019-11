Mrs_green on June 21, 2019

Awesome staff! Moises, Bird, Camille, Edwin, Niurka, Security Guard, all of the bud tenders give an excellent service... But at the end of the day the store is supossed to be a medical dispensary... to dispence medical marijuana.. there is no point in having the biggest store in the caribbean, be the largest chain of dispensaries in PR.. all for it to be EMPTY. Defeats its own purpose! IF you get lucky enough to go on a day that they do have flowers, it's all broken pieces and crums of sativa...good luck if you were looking to work on stress or anxiety... To top things off, they used to have really good deals..but now the prices are the same as the other store in fajardo ( and the other store has sooooo much more VARIETY). Seriously guys, save yourselves some time ... you are welcome!