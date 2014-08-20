Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great vibes and helpful staff. Awesome products and potent pre-rolls. They have some of the best prices locally and they carry some of my favorite strains. Definitely my regular stop!
hollahollapoopdolla
on December 9, 2015
This store is really cool. They had a really wide selection and the guy who worked there was really cool; talked to me a while about snowboarding and Mt. Baker...definitely a friendly vibe with great products.
bairdac
on October 14, 2015
This is a great stop for the high end buds but expect to pay a little extra.
BakedinBellingham
on April 10, 2015
This store is like home to me. The staff is always friendly. They always have cheaper prices on the same exact weed that the stores in town are selling. It will always be worth the drive to Maple Falls.
professor101
on February 14, 2015
This owner and staff have a lot
To work on...there products are sub par and the service and quality are both bad! And they bad mouth ALL other stores! Beware they might be cheap and that's what you will get!
Threeper
on September 16, 2014
Super welcoming, friendly and knowledgable staff. I tried their White Widow and was baked for hours!!