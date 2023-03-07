Green Therapy Dispensary is a local Chaparral Latino Woman owned business. Our main goal is to have a wide variety of cannabis and cannabis products for our community and neighboring communities. We salute and thank our military personnel, all military veterans get a 10% discount any time of the day any day of the week. We offer premium cannabis from top producers and manufacturers in the state. Enjoy a welcoming environment with our certified budtenders who will be happy to answer any questions you may have. We do have on site parking and reserved curb side pickup parking. Our neighbors are a few food restaurants in the same shopping center and a grocery store across the parking lot. Most of our flower comes from Gila River Organics. They are in the middle of the Gila Forest feet away from the Gila River. We also carry products from top manufacturers like Mountaintop Extracts, GH Labs, Elevated and many more.