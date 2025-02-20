From the community, for the community Here at 🌿Green Tree Wellness🌿, we strive to provide you with a friendly, stress-free experience from the moment you enter. Dispensary visits shouldn't feel like you're in a doctor's office or like you're buying expensive prescriptions. To that end, we've gone the extra effort to create an environment that embodies our belief in the healing properties of cannabis without the 2 to 3x markup that is sadly the norm for most shops. To us, cannabis shouldn't emulate big pharma and we do our best to price accordingly. We employ a very knowledgeable staff and are excited to answer any and all questions you may have! We are passionate about providing the best value patient-relief to the Vicksburg community, because we are from the community. See you soon!