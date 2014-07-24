$10 / Gram up to 1 ounce. Save $2/gram! GMO Cookies is a cross between the infamous Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain is also sold under the name “Garlic Cookies” because it produces an aroma that smells almost exactly like garlic. Despite this bud’s intense Indica effects, the physical structure of the nugs is much more akin to a Sativa-dominant hybrid than anything else. These elongated, pepper-shaped buds are often quite flat when they grow. They take on an olive green hue while sporting a healthy coat of off-white trichomes. In addition to greens and purples, you might spot a number of winding orange hairs that encompass the surface of the bud like a fur coat. The flavor of this strain is incredibly unique, and a surefire way to identify the strain if it’s mislabeled. GMO Cookies produces an aroma that can only be described as a mix of garlic and rotting coffee grounds. Although it might sound harsh, the smell is quite intoxicating and sure to have you grinding up every last bit of bud for consumption. The flavor is quite similar, as users report tasting exclusively garlic on the exhale with a bit of a spicy aftertaste. The high from GMO Cookies is unlike any other high you’ve experienced to date. The THC data for this strain is a bit iffy, as some Garlic Cookies have tested higher than 30% while GMO Cookies test around 24%. What you do need to know is that this bud will have you higher than a kite for hours on end before gently bringing you back down for peaceful slumber. A deep sense of relaxation settles into your mind and muscles as soon as you take your first hit of this flower. While GMO Cookies goes to work relieving aches, pains, and tension in your body, it also lifts your mood and sends your mind into the vast expanse of space. This long-lasting high is great for those who plan out a session and set up for a long, enjoyable experience. GMO Cookies has become one of the most popular Indicas in recent history, as medical patients and recreational smokers purchase it for symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia, lack of appetite, inflammation, and fatigue.