sbros on November 22, 2019

I visited this place for the first time recently since I happened to be near by... prior to arriving I checked out the menu on leafly and noted exactly what I wanted - a few different types of items. So I arrived to find a clean, organized location, all items were in stock that I had seen on the menu, which means obviously they keep that up to date. Happened to be a 20% off one item evening, another fact I had noted in advance as it was mentioned on line, and this was a factor in going a bit out of my way. Anyway... great service, insightful feedback on tincture options, the flower strain I was after was there and it looked great and has proven to be really good. So yeah, pretty reasonable prices and some good discount options at different times of the week. Great spot. Will go back for sure.