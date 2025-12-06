DISPENSARY
Green Witch Vape
Leafly member since 2025
- 1156 Route 29, Greenwich, NY
- call (518) 531-4295
- Followers: 1
- License OCM-RETL-25-000341
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
1 Review of Green Witch Vape
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
m........1
3 days ago
I had a great experience at this dispensary. The staff was friendly, patient, and really knowledgeable—they took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. The atmosphere is clean, relaxed, and welcoming, which makes the whole visit feel comfortable. And most importantly, the product quality is excellent. Everything I picked up was fresh, well-packaged, and worked exactly as expected. Highly recommend stopping in!