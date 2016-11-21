406tech
Great little location for those on the road
5.0
10 reviews
Great selection of top shelf oils
Good product but way over priced
Awesome service! Friendly guys, clean place, great pit stop. Would absolutely go back.
Great atmosphere and selection of high quality cannabis and CBD product. Friendly and knowledgeable staff, DEFINITELY Worth the stop!
This place is amazing! The staff is super knowledgeable and the store is one of the nicest I've seen! Will definitely stop in every time I'm headed through. Do yourself a favor and see them!
I love green2go Tokio! It has such a wonderful and amazing staff that has great strain knowledge and a wonderful selection of products! The store is absolutely beautiful and has a really relaxed vibe 😀
I LOVE LOVE LOVE how convenient Green2go is being right off of I-90! Everyone is so friendly and made me feel comfortable right away! great prices! such a wide variety of products for every walk of life!
I love the convenience of the location for this store. Any time I drive to Spokane, or north in general, it's right there on the road. Love the budtenders, love the product selection, love it all. Green2Go Tokio is a fantastic store
Green2Go Tokio is absolutely beautiful. The staff is friendly, and there is tons of parking available. Seattle Refine, Phat Panda, Virginia Company, sooooo many good brands. Worth the 30 second drive off the highway.